Police State: Walk Down the Street in Ottawa at the Cost of Your Freedom

We’re sick of what’s happening in our streets so leave our area.. And we won’t be allowing people to come down for the unlawful activities of engaging in demonstrations..(We are) ready to use methods people are not used to seeing in the capital. ~ Steve Bell, Ottawa Police Chief

The interim police chief of Ottawa, fascist Steve Bell, said that effective immediately no Canadian citizen will be permitted to access, enter or walk lawfully in the downtown Ottawa area.

Bell said that people wanting to walk down the street in a demonstration will not be tolerated. “Walking down the street” peacefully with a sign? Does he realize what he’s saying?

The unlawful activity of peaceful protest walking down the street in a demonstration?

There are reports that reporters or anyone taking photos will also suffer the same consequences.

He has made 170 arrests so far.

“100 police checkpoints have been established,” Bell said, and citizens are being questioned about the reason for their travel. Additionally, within his current authority as the regional guard for government, he has been authorized to offer “safe passage” out of the area for any current protestor or dissident supporter. However, if people do not exit the area within this current window of amnesty, the safety of the remaining citizens cannot be guaranteed as heavily armed tactical operations begin.

Anyone who was involved in the protest will be hunted the people down for months. It’s J6 redux only there was no violence, no riot in Canada. It was a peaceful protest. J6 was mostly a peaceful protest and many were imprisoned for simply parading around.

Ottawa Canada,fascist Interim Police Chief Steve Bell threatens the peaceful trucker protesters with sanctions and criminal charges that will go on for months pic.twitter.com/HG32n4EPlJ — Prole53 (@Prole53) February 19, 2022

The police chief lied and said he hadn’t seen a video that showed police brutality. He also lied and said the elderly woman who was knocked down by the officer on horseback threw a bike at the horse. Now he doesn’t know what happened.

A journalist pushes back on the claim that a protester threw a bike at police. The Ottawa Police Chief tries to claim that images of the incident are “photoshopped”. Yesterday, the Police tweeted out themselves that a bike was thrown at horses, now says they aren’t sure. pic.twitter.com/UYzsJV6JSs — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 19, 2022

No matter what, they will find you.

Ottawa Police Chief says even if protesters “retreat and go home”, they’ll be hunted and punished. Meaning they have ZERO incentive to leave. Because cowering won’t save them. pic.twitter.com/NkPJOQZvGE — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 19, 2022

He will keep escalating.

Steve Bell, Ottawa’s current police chief says he hasn’t seen any videos of police using excessive force towards convoy protesters, blames them for staying instead: “we would need to escalate in our tactics, that is what you’re seeing us engage in”https://t.co/cTm6cKZ0k8 pic.twitter.com/mmYIdFDiMZ — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 19, 2022

They already started to destroy the peaceful protesters.

License plates seized, registrations suspended, sanctions on vehicles. This is Canada. https://t.co/BkIm0euNJv pic.twitter.com/MkOHT0sKTf — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 19, 2022

Some people in Ottawa will not recoil.

I hope everyone appreciates @JustinTrudeau’s Canada… “Protesters” chant “we love you” to the police. Police respond by setting off two percussion grenades. Any MP who does not unequivocally condemn this outrageous escalation is a disgrace to Canada https://t.co/9sz3Cmwf4O pic.twitter.com/Ow09utn691 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 19, 2022

Many protesters are not scared in the face of police showing force today in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/NPjQG1oEx6 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 19, 2022

People in Calgary are marching:

Aerial of Calgary Freedom protest today Check out https://t.co/yWJBUjiQdB to see what else we’re covering pic.twitter.com/rO9K5xyGkq — Syd Fizzard 🇨🇦 (@SydFizzard) February 19, 2022

Huge protest in Quebec:

