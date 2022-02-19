Biden-FBI Establishes New Suspicious Cryptocurrency Unit

The FBI… has just formed a new unit ‘focused on digital asset seizure and blockchain-based law-breaking’…”

Joe Biden might to do something similar to the Trudeau regime and go after political opponents who use cryptocurrency. He likes criminals. It’s political opponents he doesn’t like.

Tucker Carlson weighed in on the new crypto crimes patrol during his Friday show:

“The White House is currently preparing to release an executive order on cryptocurrency… The plan is for the federal government to ‘come up with a government-wide strategy to regulate digital assets.’ The FBI, meanwhile, has just formed a new unit ‘focused on digital asset seizure and blockchain-based law-breaking.’

He could be looking for criminals. However, the timing is suspicious after Trudeau announced ht planned to halt cryptocurrency helping truckes. What do you think?

Watch:

