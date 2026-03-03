Police Stayed in Their Cars as Somali Knifer Tried to Break Into an Edinburgh Nursery

Police in Edinburgh, Scotland, are facing backlash after they reportedly failed to intervene when an alleged migrant, wielding massive knives, reportedly stabbed at least two people and tried to break into a daycare on Monday morning.

The man who is originally from Somalia tried to gain entry into a nursery in the Daycare.

Authorities received reports of a “man with a bladed weapon,” but when they arrived, they allegedly refused to get out of their vehicles as the suspect damaged a shop, attacked people, and then tried to get into the nursery.

A local resident said the knifeman “tried to get into the school, the nursery,” the Mirror reports.

“He (then) went into the shop. He ransacked the shop; the shop’s a mess. He chased the people that work in the shop with a knife.”

Another witness stated, “The man was stood outside the back of the shops. I could see his hands covered in blood. And the knives were drenched in it.”

“Parents from the school were running with their kids into cars. We begged the police to come and help.” They reportedly didn’t.

The knifer was barricaded for some time in his welfare apartment.

The Somali man is not a terrorist because he is mentally ill.

As long as the police are safe and he’s not a terrorist, only terrorizing.

