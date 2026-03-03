Local Kuwaiti Finds an American Pilot

The interactions of local Kuwaitis with our downed pilots were very positive. In this clip, the local Kuwaiti thanks the American pilot for helping them. All the interactions of locals who found our pilots were like this.

What next?

A lot of Iranians are thanking President Trump for helping them. In this clip, they are doing the Trump dance. It is still very uncertain how things will go after we unalived Khamenei. Millions of the population of Iran are radical Islamists. We don’t know what will come next.

President Trump calls for Iranians to overturn the regime. That may never happen, but the US plans to at least neuter their ability to wage war. It’s on the people of Iran, and America is willing to help them win their freedom from the skies.