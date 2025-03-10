Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski Caught in a Lie

Remix News reports that Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated on the X platform that Poland pays for Starlink for Ukraine. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied, “Be quiet, small man.”

“Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitization Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year. The ethics of threatening the victim of aggression apart, if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider we will be forced to look for other suppliers,” wrote Sikorski.

“Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink,” replied.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio entered the fray by posting a rebuke to Sikorski’s post, saying he was “making things up.”

“No one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink,” he posted, adding, “And say thank you because without Starlink Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now.”

Sikorski then responded sarcastically. “Thank you, Marco, for confirming that the brave soldiers of Ukraine can count on the vital internet service provided jointly by US and Poland. Together, Europe and the United States can help Ukraine to achieve a just peace.”

I’m sorry to see Poland put some obnoxious woke people in power this time around.

Mr. Musk never threatened to shut off Starlink but the lie continues to serve partisan interests.

