83% of USAID Programs Are Canceled

Secretary Marco Rubio and Elon Musk of DOGE have been working together to finalize plans for USAID.

Sec. Rubio announced on Monday that “After a six-week review, we are officially canceling 83% of the programs at USAID. The 5200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve and, in some cases, even harmed, the core national interests of the United States,” he continued.

He said that moving forward, “in consultation with Congress,” we intend to administer the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) more effectively under the State Department.

He thanked DOGE and the state department staff for working “very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.”

Most Americans approve of these changes, leaving the DOGE advocates without a case, except for their leftist judges who run interference here and there. Leftists also rely on some foreigners who were getting handouts they shouldn’t have gotten.

USAID funneled money to terrorists. That should be all you need to know. It was also a slush fund for greedy politicians and operatives, such as NGOs and nonprofits.

