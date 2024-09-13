Polish MEP Tells Blinken to “Get Lost,” Leave ASAP

By
M DOWLING
-
1
38

Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun, alleged to be far-right whatever that means these days, wants US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to leave Poland as soon as possible. Blinken visited the country today. A segment of the Polish people don’t want any part of his wars.

There is a growing rift over the Ukraine War and fears that they will be subject to Russia’s wrath.

The Polish Foreign Minister is saying something very different.

I don’t know why anyone would trust Antony Blinken. It would be great if Russia pulled out and went home, but they wouldn’t unless they kept some or all of the land they now occupy.

The remarks followed a high-level meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Poland’s Foreign Minister, which concluded with a joint press conference. The discussions centered around Poland’s efforts to pressure the U.S. to ease restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons and missiles.

They want to use US long-range missiles deep into Russia, starting a direct war.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski supports Ukraine. “We should continue to deliver advanced air defense systems (to Ukraine) … and lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons,” he declared. Sikorski said it’s essential for security.

We could end up with World War III.

Sikorski also warned of the potential consequences of such a move, cautioning that it could lead to the direct involvement of NATO countries, including the U.S. and European nations, in the war.

“If this decision is taken, it will mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine,” he said

Russia will respond accordingly, and Poland is on the front lines. However, Putin promised to fight in NATO territory, and it wouldn’t only be in Europe.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz