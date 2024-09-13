Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun, alleged to be far-right whatever that means these days, wants US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to leave Poland as soon as possible. Blinken visited the country today. A segment of the Polish people don’t want any part of his wars.

There is a growing rift over the Ukraine War and fears that they will be subject to Russia’s wrath.

Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun comments on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Poland today. “Blinken, go home as soon as possible. Get lost! We don’t want you here. We don’t want Polish people paying and dying for your wars.” pic.twitter.com/n7lsPVThgj — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) September 13, 2024

Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun says ‘Blinken, get lost!’ ” We don’t want Polish people paying and dying for your wars.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on a visit to Poland.@ITGGlobalhttps://t.co/0fhhGPTBpr — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) September 13, 2024

The Polish Foreign Minister is saying something very different.

I don’t know why anyone would trust Antony Blinken. It would be great if Russia pulled out and went home, but they wouldn’t unless they kept some or all of the land they now occupy.

Polish Foreign Minister @radeksikorski and U.S. Secretary of State @SecBlinken met in Warsaw today to discuss bilateral relations, support for Ukraine, and opposing the influence of Russia. pic.twitter.com/hgyzSGWDYI — TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) September 12, 2024

The remarks followed a high-level meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Poland’s Foreign Minister, which concluded with a joint press conference. The discussions centered around Poland’s efforts to pressure the U.S. to ease restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons and missiles.

They want to use US long-range missiles deep into Russia, starting a direct war.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski supports Ukraine. “We should continue to deliver advanced air defense systems (to Ukraine) … and lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons,” he declared. Sikorski said it’s essential for security.

We could end up with World War III.

Sikorski also warned of the potential consequences of such a move, cautioning that it could lead to the direct involvement of NATO countries, including the U.S. and European nations, in the war.

“If this decision is taken, it will mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine,” he said

Russia will respond accordingly, and Poland is on the front lines. However, Putin promised to fight in NATO territory, and it wouldn’t only be in Europe.