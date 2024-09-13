KJP Is Dividing Us Again, Smearing the Messengers

The “historic” KJP thinks it’s bizarre and hateful to repeat stories – not debunked – about Haitians eating pets or wildlife or something. Actually, the torture and killing of cats has increased in Queens, NY. We don’t know who is doing that. We’re not saying it’s Haitians since people in other nations also do it.

Yet, Haitians do it at home out of necessity or religion. Their religion of Voodoo demands it, and some say it’s happening. Regardless, that isn’t the problem.

KJP talks about our shared values, but what would those be? Since they are 100% Voodoo, how do we reconcile that?

The problem is the corrupt US government is importing millions of people without vetting them and without the resources to accommodate them so Democrats can have a permanent electoral majority.

The corrupt US government is protecting criminals and terrorists in sanctuaries. And, while they make our world more dangerous, they demand the confiscation of our semi-automatics.

Most don’t care about the color of a person’s skin. That is what Democrats in power care about, and they make that clear with DEI. Democrats in power, as opposed to normal Democrats, have embraced racism.

Watch:

BREAKING: OUTRAGED White House says Donald Trump is ‘tearing communities apart’ by “spewing” or “lifting up” debunked “hateful rhetoric and bizarre smear” that Black Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. WATCH pic.twitter.com/GklfZfGC4X — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 12, 2024

Leftist ideology is destructive.

Leftism destroys the mind, body, and soul pic.twitter.com/Ob1kaNc15h — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2024

Animal Sacrifices

Our new country’s gonna be GREAT! “Animal sacrifices on the rise in Queens with chickens, pigs being tortured in ‘twisted’ rituals… linked to a sect of Hindu devotees who worship the goddess Kali …”https://t.co/jBKup6b8aE — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 7, 2024

Disturbing Scenes in Queens, New York In less than 4 Years of wide open borders, Voodoo and Animal Sacrifices are now Commonplace here in America… We need Trump back badly… • In a little over a month, at least a dozen of wounded animals or carcasses have been discovered… pic.twitter.com/dhqbw7v0zd — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 13, 2024

Gruesome Animal Sacrifices Surge in Queens NY… “discoveries include a near-dead baby rat tied up in a bag with chicken bones, a freshly decapitated chicken head, a live hen in distress, and a dead dog with its neck snapped…”https://t.co/h6YWL0PRpa Checkout:… pic.twitter.com/hpbpJDa2v6 — T (@x_investigate) September 12, 2024

Three mutilated cats found in Houston? Hmmm, maybe we should try to solve this case.

BREAKING: Multiple cats in Houston, TX cut up and mutiIated in recent weeks No arrests have been made pic.twitter.com/nrVBmVQ3k4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 13, 2024