Political Circus Returns! Garland Weaponizes DOJ Against Trump – Trump Responds

Three days after Donald Trump announced he is running for President, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he appointed Jack Smith to act as Special Counsel to investigate DJT for potential crimes. He won’t appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the Biden Crime Family, just Donald Trump. Garland’s trying to protect himself from allegations that he’s weaponizing the DOJ, which of course, he is.

DOJ investigators will work covertly in the DOJ and cherry-pick leaks.

Mike Davis tweeted: By appointing a special counsel to investigate his boss’s political enemy, Attorney General Merrick Garland continues to politicize and weaponize the Biden Justice Department — all while Garland ignores smoking-gun evidence of Biden’s foreign corruption.

This is another faux Russiagate fiasco for two more years.

Smith was a war crimes prosecutor.

They are going to try and make an obstruction case. It’s a Beria-style fishing expedition.

The WSJ writes:

[This] will be the third special counsel in five years to examine issues involving Mr. Trump.

He will lead both the probe into the handling of classified documents at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and oversee key aspects of the sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.

“The Special Counsel is authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters,” Mr. Garland said in a brief memo naming Mr. Smith to the post. The memo said Mr. Smith’s remit doesn’t include cases against those who were physically present at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Why aren’t they appointing a special counsel for Hunter?

NOW: Garland appoints John L. “Jack” Smith as special counsel overseeing investigations into Donald Trump. He is the third special counsel in five years to examine issues involving the former president. pic.twitter.com/zWCD7KfvBm — Sadie Gurman (@sgurman) November 18, 2022

Following Garland’s press conference, Smith released a statement.

“I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice. The pace of the investigations will not pause of flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgement and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.”

“Best traditions?” Surely he jests.

Donald Trump said he “won’t partake” in the special counsel investigation. He slammed it as the “worst politicization of justice.”

Fox News report of Donald Trump’s statement:

“I have been going through this for six years—for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday shortly after the announcement. “And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this.”

“I have been proven innocent for six years on everything—from fake impeachments to Mueller who found no collusion, and now I have to do it more?” Trump said. “It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political.”

“I am not going to partake in it,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “I’m not going to partake in this.”

Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, said it is “not even believable.”

“I have never heard of such a thing. They found nothing. I announce and then they appoint a special prosecutor,” Trump said. “They found nothing, and now they take some guy who hates Trump. This is a disgrace and only happening because I am leading in every poll in both parties.”

He added: “It is not even believable that they’re allowed to do this. This is the worst politicization of justice in our country.” “Hunter Biden is a criminal many times over and nothing happens to him,” Trump said. “Joe Biden is a criminal many times over—and nothing happens to them.”

“It is unfair to the country, to the Republican Party, and I don’t think people should accept it. I am not going to accept it,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “The Republican Party has to stand up and fight.”

The DOJ wants to be sure they can continue with their profligate ways. Trump’s a threat. Six years and endless investigations, and they still haven’t found a crime. He must be squeaky clean. They are going to try to invent a crime of obstruction.

Cowardly Republicans will act as if this is a legitimate investigation.

