Political hacks want pressers so America can hear from its hacks

Over the weekend, Dee Dee Meyers, Jay Carney, Jen Psaki, John Kirby, Joe Lockhart, George Little, and a bunch of other political hacks signed a letter to whine about how “America needs to hear from its government” with press briefings.

First of all, they hear from the President constantly. He stops before and after events, hopping the helicopter, and, basically, any time they have a question. The President stays to answer all the questions most of the time.

Secondly, those weren’t pressers with Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee, they were stages for the angry activists anxious to perform and make a name for themselves.

The letter calls for TV performers like Jim Acosta to gussy up for a daily White House press briefing.

The President is his best conveyor of what he wants to say and that’s what he does now.

WHAT THE CURRENT PRESS SECRETARY HAS TO SAY

Mike Allen asked White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham about it.

She said, “This is groupthink at its finest. The press has unprecedented access to President Trump, yet they continue to complain because they can’t grandstand on TV. They’re not looking for information, they’re looking for a moment. This president is unorthodox in everything he’s done. He’s rewritten the rules of politics. His press secretary and everyone else in the administration is reflective of that.”

“In terms of the former press secretaries — they can publicly pile on all they want. It’s unfortunate, because I’ve always felt I was in this small club of only 29 others who really know what I deal with each day, and that was always comforting. They may not say it publicly, but they all understand why I do things differently. They know I have three roles. They know my boss has probably spoken directly to the press more than all of theirs did combined. They know the press secretary briefs in the absence of the president, and this president is never absent — a fact that should be celebrated.”

“Like so many trailblazers, history will look back on this presidency with praise — until then, I’m comfortable with how I do my jobs — and my team and I are always available to the press.”

President Trump is a great public relations man, and hacks don’t need a stage.