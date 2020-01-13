Putin & Democrats have the same climate change policy

There is a really good article at The Washington Examiner by Tom Rogan. He reported, “Last week, Vladimir Putin threw his support behind the major 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. At least, he did so on energy policy.

“Speaking at a Moscow business forum, the Russian president echoed Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.”

“‘The fact is that today’s technologies of shale oil and shale gas production are, without any exaggeration, barbaric and bad for the environment,’ Putin said. ‘In some areas of shale oil production, people get black slurry instead of tap water in their homes. We will never use such production technology, no matter how lucrative it may be.’

“Like most of the time, Putin is lying.”

Rogan also said, “But the lie is part of Putin’s campaign — backed by ample political meddling and Russian cash — to undercut fracking in Europe and in the United States. Putin opposes fracking because it is putting a global price ceiling on Russian energy exports and giving Europe a new measure of independence from Russian energy.”

Democrats oppose fracking for the same reason. They don’t want any of us independent. They are right in line with Putin.

RUSSIA FUNDS CLIMATE EXTREMISTS IN THE US

We have heard about US-Russia collusion on climate change for years.

“Two environmental advocacy groups that successfully lobbied against fracking in New York each received more than $10 million in grants from a foundation in California that got financial support from a Bermuda company congressional investigators linked to the Russians, public documents show,” according to The Daily Signal.

“The environmental groups Natural Resources Defense Council and the Sierra Club Foundation received millions of dollars in grants from the San Francisco-based Sea Change Foundation. […]”

“When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, renewed his state’s ban on fracking three years ago, the Natural Resources Defense Council issued a statement supporting the ban. So did the Sierra Club, the primary recipient of grants from its sister organization, the Sierra Club Foundation.”

Soros also funds them.