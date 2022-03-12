Poll Shows Americans Are OK with Soaring Gas Prices to Punish Vlad

The media has taken to interviewing a lot of people who claim they will happily pay more for gas on behalf of the Ukrainian people. It seemed like the media was inventing a new narrative and just interviewing people they knew would give them that answer. However, a new poll seems to back that.

The pollsters are left-wing and not reliable so we wouldn’t place too much emphasis on it.

The new Quinnipiac poll found that most Americans want to support the Russian oil ban despite the soaring gas prices.

“Nearly three-quarters of Americans questioned in a new national poll say they’d support a ban on Russian oil to punish Moscow as it continues its deadly invasion of neighboring Ukraine, even if it triggers another steep rise in already high domestic gas prices.

According to the Quinnipiac University survey released on Monday, 71% backed a Russian oil ban even if it further increased gas prices, with 22% opposed.

Eighty-two percent of Democrats, seven in ten independents, and two-thirds of Republicans surveyed said they supported a ban.”

“Fifty-six percent of those questioned said steps taken so far by the Biden administration to punish Russia for its assault on Ukraine are not tough enough, with 30% saying they’re about right and 3% saying they’re too tough. Those findings are largely unchanged from a Quinnipiac poll released a week ago.”

Overall, polling also shows Biden’s favorability is at 37%, which is still way too high. Only 52% disapprove.

Are these people watching CNN and reading the NY Times all day? The poll looks like a reflection of Goebbels in action.

It might just be the result of the great job the media does in manipulating people. The media tells you what to think. They decide what you will be interested in and what you will be allowed to see.

