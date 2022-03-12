Sick Society: NSA Briefs TikTok Stars on Ukraine War

Biden officials stressed the power these creators had in communicating with their followers. “We recognize this is a critically important avenue in the way the American public is finding out about the latest,” said the White House director of digital strategy, Rob Flaherty, “so we wanted to make sure you had the latest information from an authoritative source.” ~ excerpt of conversation from White House briefing of TikTok stars

The Biden administration engaged with a non-profit group called Gen Z for Change (leftist propaganda outfit) to help identify top content creators to orchestrate a briefing about the United States’ role in the war, according to The Washington Post.

The White House fed them propaganda, but the excuse is they wanted to get ahead of the misinformation.

“National Security Council staffers and White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefed the influencers about the United States’ strategic goals in the region and answered questions on distributing aid to Ukrainians, working with NATO, and how the United States would react to Russian use of nuclear weapons,” WaPo reports.

Apparently, millions of people get their news from these buffoons.

“As the crisis in Ukraine has escalated, millions have turned to TikTok for information on what is happening there in real-time. TikTok videos offered some of the first glimpses of the Russian invasion and since then the platform has been a primary outlet for spreading the news to the masses abroad,” according to WaPo.

“The White House has been closely watching TikTok’s rise as a dominant news source” according to WaPo.

Within hours of the briefing’s conclusion, the influencers began blasting out messaging to their millions of followers.

The TikTokers felt empowered to dispel misinformation as dictated by the White House.

“I just got off of a zoom call with the White House about the situation in Ukraine,” Kahlil Greene, who calls himself a ‘Gen Z historian’ and has 540,000 followers, posted in a video to his social media accounts.

Aaron Parnas, who has 1.2 million followers and is the son of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted former associate Lev Parnas. Of course, Parnas turned on Giuliani and Trump.

Aaron Parnas, who said he has family in Ukraine and whose father Lev assisted Trump’s plan to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump’s rivals, discussed the White House talking points on the call in a video he posted to his social media accounts.

“The United States has provided a significant amount of militaristic as well as humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” he said, citing White House officials.

“Next we are seeing the United States sanctions on Russia work. Russia’s economy is in freefall, the ruble is at its lowest point in a very long time, and the country is on the brink of default. And finally, the United States is publishing a significant amount of previously classified information that was since declassified in order to debunk Russian misinformation and keep the public and Ukraine aware of what’s happening.”

Parnas noted on Twitter that “Russia is literally paying people to make content on TikTok and elsewhere. Beware of the propaganda out there, and know that Russia is desperate because they are losing this war.”

Conservatives are banned from the public square, but not TikTokers.

