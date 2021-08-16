Pompeo nukes Biden’s ‘pathetic blame shifting’ as Taliban ‘run free and wild’

















During a “Fox News Sunday” interview with Chris Wallace, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that Biden had no excuse but to pretend it was Donald Trump’s fault.

Chris Wallace asked, “How dire is the situation in Afghanistan as we talk today? Is a full Taliban takeover of the country now inevitable?”

“Well, Chris,” Pompeo said, “it certainly looks like it. It looks like the Biden administration has just failed in its execution of its own plan. This reminds me of when we have seen previous administrations allow embassies to be overrun. It’s starting to feel that way. It also looks like there’s a bit of panic having to reinsert soldiers to get them out. The plan should have been, much like we had, was that we would have an orderly conditions-based way to think about how to draw down our forces there.

“Were I still the secretary of state with a commander in chief like President Trump, the Taliban would have understood that there were real costs to pay if there were plots against the United States of America from that place,” Pompeo added. “Qassem Soleimani learned that lesson, and the Taliban would have learned it as well.”

He made note of the “context for American foreign policy and said, “think about what’s happening.”

“The Taliban are aggressive and they are fearless because we have an administration that has refused to adopt a deterrence model, the one that President Trump and I had. We’ve had Iranian rockets land in Israel. We handed the pipeline back to the Russians. Right? We’ve allowed the Chinese to castigate our senior leadership in anchorage. Now we’re allowing the Taliban to run free and wild all around Afghanistan.”

“They have to understand there’s an administration with a backbone and the seriousness to execute the things that matter and defend and protect America.”

“If the risks weren’t so serious, Chris, it would be pathetic,” Pompeo added. “I wouldn’t have let my 10-year old son get away from this kind of pathetic blame-shifting. He should be less focused on trying to blame this on someone else than to solving the problem of making sure that we protect and defend American security. Chris, it’s worth noting this did not happen on our watch. We reduced our forces significantly and the Taliban didn’t advance on capitals all across Afghanistan. So it’s just a plain old fact that this is happening under the Biden administration’s leadership now almost a quarter of our way into his first term, this is not the way leaders lead, by pointing backwards.”

Biden ‘Utterly Failed’

He continued, “We had a bad deal we inherited — the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal]; we got out of it. We secured America from the risk from Iran. We inherited a horrible deal in Syria where ISIS controlled real estate the size of Great Britain. We crushed them. Every president confronts challenges. This president confronted a challenge in Afghanistan. He has utterly failed to protect the American people from this challenge.”

Watch:

