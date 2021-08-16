CNN: Taliban are chanting ‘death to America’ but they “seem friendly’ [as death & rape toll mounts]

















They’re chanting ‘death to America’ but they seem friendly at the same time, says CNN. It sounds about right coming from CNN. This took place out of the Kabul embassy. It’s a mostly friendly insurrection.

And they are undoubtedly mostly friendly death chants.

She did add that “it’s utterly bizarre.”

CNN reporter outside Kabul embassy: “They’re just chanting ‘Death to America’ but they seem friendly at the same time.”

pic.twitter.com/xiaj1GjcKJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 16, 2021

This is sooo CNN:

Let’s not forget anyone in the world can come in unvetted through our southern border. Do you think the Taliban know about that?

MEANWHILE NO MEAN TWEETS, JUST BIDEN DESTROYING THE WORLD

Eight people have died at the Kabul airport (Hamid Karzai International Airport). Two armed Afghans were shot dead by U.S. military after they stormed the planes. Three fell to their deaths as they clung to a plane at takeoff, and three were run over by a plane. The deaths caused a temporary halt to evacuations. There was not much in the way of security set up and fleeing Afghans stormed the runways.

There are thousands of Americans still in Afghanistan but the Pentagon won’t give out the number. Counting families, it’s reportedly at least 10,000.

The Taliban are reportedly going door to door in Afghanistan looking for enemies to kill and girls to rape after lying about how peaceful they are. They aren’t men of God, they’re sociopaths and psychopaths.

At 3:45 pm, Biden will return from his vacation to share his teleprompter words of wisdom after disappearing during the start of the carnage.

Gunfire rages outside the airport and Kabul is surrounded where many Americans are hiding out.

More From Tolo news

Kabul Airport: Saigon on steroids…this will haunt the US administration for decades (many of these young hanging off the plane died) https://t.co/SFtWnSQVBd — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 16, 2021

The black dots are people:

Video: Gunfire heard at Kabul airport. Reportedly shots have been fired at crowds seeking to board aircraft. Eyewitnesses report people killed or wounded in the shooting. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Wiql3YygCe — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

