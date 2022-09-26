Pope Calls for God’s Plan – Open Borders in Italy?

Pope Francis insisted Italians open the nation’s doors to more migrants (unvetted illegal aliens). He called for them to be “welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated.”

We think he should tear down the Vatican wall first.

In the past, Francis has clashed with former U.S. President Donald Trump on immigration. He criticized the “new culture of defending territories by building walls.” He said it has “brought so many headaches and so much suffering.” Half of America sees the opposite taking place.

“If we raise walls against our brothers now, we remain imprisoned in loneliness and death.” ~ Pope Francis

Speaking in southern Italy on election day at the Catholic Church’s 27th National Eucharistic Congress, which coincided with Italy’s national election, the pope touched on key domestic campaign issues.

Francis said the election day coincided with the Catholic Church’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

Pope Francis encouraged everyone to contribute to “ Building the future with migrants and refugees ,” recalling the theme of today’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees celebrated in the Church on the last Sunday of September each year.

ILLEGAL ALIENS WORLDWIDE “ENRICH SOCIETY”

The pope did not refer to the election explicitly during the open-air Mass. Still, he said migrants always “enrich society” and can help them grow at the social, economic, cultural, and spiritual level, and “must be welcomed and integrated.”

May the Kingdom of God be realized with them, “without exclusion,” said the Pope. And we can thank these “brothers and sisters” as they can help our communities grow and flourish economically, culturally and spiritually. ~ Pope Francis

GOD’S PLAN IS OPEN BORDERS

Francis wants “God’s plan” implemented. That includes open doors for migrants and victims of human trafficking living in peace and dignity for a more “inclusive and fraternal future.”

“The Gospel we have just heard tells us that bread is not always shared on the table of the world; it does not always emanate the fragrance of communion; it is not always broken in justice,” he said.

He insisted that “Immigrants are to be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated.”

Giorgia Meloni’s Version of God’s Plan

That is the opposite of what the new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, calls for. She also ran on God’s plan and a strict crackdown on illegal immigration. She has the support of the center-right. Although the media paints her as far-right, she ran on a center-right platform.

AP reports Francis and his hosts both referred to the vote during the open-air Mass, though Italy’s bishops conference had earlier urged Italians to cast ballots in the eagerly watched election that could bring Italy its first right-populist coalition of anti-mass migration, eurosceptic parties since World War II.

Italians are deeply concerned about losing their culture, violent crime, and exorbitant energy costs. All will worsen if they keep letting unvetted illegal aliens flood the country.

HAVE MORE CHILDREN

At the end of the Mass, the 85-year-old pope asked Italians to have more children.

“I’d like to ask Italy: More births, more children,” he said. He acknowledged Italy has one of the lowest birth rates in the world. Pope Francis has called it a “demographic winter.”

