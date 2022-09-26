Dealers Are Pushing Flesh-Eating Drug Tranq, Hidden in Opioids, Cocaine, Heroin

Health officials are warning of a terrifying flesh-eating drug called tranq or xylazine that is increasingly found laced into heroin, cocaine, and other narcotics. It’s leading to a soaring number of drug overdoses across the country.

It’s been around for about 20 years but is growing in use now. Philadelphia is Ground Zero, but it’s all over our cities.

Doctors say xylazine – a muscle relaxant intended for large animals like horses – has been appearing in the illicit drug scene in cities across the US. Fentanyl and now this.

The drug prolongs the highs felt from heroin. Injection points develop grisly wounds. It eats flesh.

Keep ignoring the border crisis and crime. Continue those no cash bail laws and make drug crimes into misdemeanors. How is it working out for you? All these people are lost.

VICE NEWS

Vice News investigated. “In Philadelphia, the animal tranquilizer xylazine has infiltrated the opioid supply, and it’s been linked to horrific wounds and amputations,” VICE reported.

Several drug users said they never meant to try tranq, and thought they were getting opioids. They are now hooked on xylazine, which causes them to pass out for hours at a time and wake up sick and craving more.

They say the withdrawal is much more severe than with fentanyl.

The explosion of tranq is believed to be behind a rise in skin infections and bone disease in the city, with people reporting sores all over their bodies, including people who don’t inject drugs.

In 2019, xylazine or tranq was found in one-third of all fatal opioid overdoses in Philly and it is spreading to other parts of the U.S., including Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

“It’s something I’ve never seen before anywhere else,” one tranq user told us. “People all over the place, sticking needles anywhere they possibly can, passed out. Philly’s going under from tranq.”

Yeah, keep that border open, continue freeing those drug dealers, and thank Democrats for this while you’re at it.

THE MISERY OF TRANQ

NEW: We spent a week in Philadelphia, where an animal sedative called “tranq” has infiltrated the illicit opioid supply. Users had horrific skin ulcers and in some cases needed amputations due to the infections. CW: story includes some graphic images https://t.co/xdV3YwJnmz — (@ManishaKrishnan) March 22, 2022

Somewhere in Philadelphia, United States of America.

Footages the American press can never show you. You will see real mad people, homeless people, dirty streets, "shit" on the road. Junkies etc. No be everywhere for US, wey be as una think oooh. pic.twitter.com/MICMTynEcp — 99% OPPRESSED (@Truthfully83) August 23, 2022

Another Center City business just shuttered. Owners of this 7-ELEVEN told fellow store owners “they were sick of being robbed every other night” and “constant trouble with homeless” And look WHERE this store was…RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET from Philadelphia City Hall @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/CRQad7zZUA — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 22, 2022

🇺🇸🇺🇸 Philadelphia,USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Watch! America First!!! Open Borders!

Free Flowing Drugs!!! The Largest American Cities Have an Opioid Epidemic and Homeless Crisis… Why Are We Supporting Ukraine Over Our Own Country??? pic.twitter.com/CvuhTyQlv3 — 777 HERCULES 777 (@77HERCULES77) August 31, 2022

