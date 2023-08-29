Pope Francis Demeans American Conservative Catholics

According to numerous articles in the media, “Pope Francis has criticized the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the United States Catholic Church, saying they have replaced faith with political ideology.”

It seems that’s more attributable to progressives.

The pontiff made the remarks in early August during a private meeting in Lisbon while meeting with members of a Jesuit religious order. The Jesuits are very left-wing. They were published on Monday by La Civilta Cattolica, a Jesuit journal vetted by the secretariat of state of the Vatican.

“Doing this, you lose the true tradition, and you turn to ideologies to have support. In other words, ideologies replace faith,” he said.

“The vision of the doctrine of the church as a monolith is wrong,” he added. “When you go backward, you make something closed off, disconnected from the roots of the church,” which then has devastating effects on morality.

“I want to remind these people that backwardness is useless, and they must understand that there’s a correct evolution in the understanding of questions of faith and morals.” The Pope went on to say that some pontiffs had been tolerant of slavery, but “things are different today.”

Pope Francis sides with the most left-wing of the Progressives as he took the side of the hard-left and caused more division in the church.

Conservative Catholics abide by the teachings of the Church and are pro-life. That’s less so with Progressives.

Francis made the comments in a private meeting with Portuguese members of his Jesuit religious order while visiting Lisbon on Aug. 5; the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica, which is vetted by the Vatican secretariat of state, published a transcript of the encounter Monday.

The open borders Pope and his fellow Jesuits are pushing illegal immigration by unvetted masses into the US to destroy the US as we know it. What he says should be viewed in that light. I say that as a conservative Catholic.

Francis has previously acknowledged the criticism directed at him from some U.S. conservatives, once quipping that it was an “honor” to be attacked by Americans.

Yet, the conservative Catholics have kept the religion going in the United States. Glad he’s so happy to disenfranchise us.

