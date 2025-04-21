Pope Francis Has Died, 1936 – 2025

M Dowling
Pope Francis, the 88-year-old pontiff known for his humble style and progressive views, has died at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta. His passing was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell on Easter Monday, with widespread expressions of condolence reflecting on his legacy of compassion, his efforts towards peace in regions like Gaza, and his advocacy for the poor.

He met with Vice President JD Vance only yesterday. They allegedly shared opinions on immigration in the five-minute meeting, which may or may not be true. Later, on Sunday morning, Pope Francis’ annual Easter speech included a condemnation of unnamed political leaders who use “fear” to oppress so-called marginalized people, including immigrants and refugees. He believed everyone should be allowed to migrate, and didn’t seem to understand the purpose of the planned, globalist invasion.

The gang members are afraid of being sent to prison in El Salvador. President Trump would prefer to see them self-deport.

The Pope presented him with gifts and JD Vance told him he prayed for him every day.


