Pope Francis, the 88-year-old pontiff known for his humble style and progressive views, has died at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta. His passing was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell on Easter Monday, with widespread expressions of condolence reflecting on his legacy of compassion, his efforts towards peace in regions like Gaza, and his advocacy for the poor.

He met with Vice President JD Vance only yesterday. They allegedly shared opinions on immigration in the five-minute meeting, which may or may not be true. Later, on Sunday morning, Pope Francis’ annual Easter speech included a condemnation of unnamed political leaders who use “fear” to oppress so-called marginalized people, including immigrants and refugees. He believed everyone should be allowed to migrate, and didn’t seem to understand the purpose of the planned, globalist invasion.

The gang members are afraid of being sent to prison in El Salvador. President Trump would prefer to see them self-deport.

Disturbing: Pope Francis died and people are already accusing Vice President JD Vance of killing the pope. Pope Francis met JD Vance on Easter Sunday and showered Vance with gifts. pic.twitter.com/eFUQmZatm1 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 21, 2025

The Pope presented him with gifts and JD Vance told him he prayed for him every day.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/jUIkbplVi2 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

Catholics worldwide are now demanding Bishop Athanasius Schneider replaces Pope Francis “They are not refugees! This is an invasion of mass islamisation of Europe!” pic.twitter.com/GYRHVNpyWX — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) April 21, 2025

The King’s message following the death of Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/tnwvSoXcMh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2025

This was goodbye Pope Francis rode through St. Peter’s Square on the Popemobile yesterday despite being gravely ill pic.twitter.com/7Qwy7FEUMh — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 21, 2025

Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/8CGwKaNnTh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025

BREAKING: Pope Francis is dead As a Catholic I’ve been incredibly unhappy with what this guys has done and frequently said he is not my pope. That said, I pray for his soul and for the Church to find new leadership that can lead her back to the values we expect from the church… pic.twitter.com/fEzopyTUt9 — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) April 21, 2025

Next Pope could swing Vatican’s ideology back towards center: experts https://t.co/wTNzPX1LAs pic.twitter.com/zSayjtSBPJ — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2025

According to Archbishop Viganò, Pope Francis is complicit in the Great Reset and aims to demolish the church so it can be replaced with a Masonic-inspired organization. pic.twitter.com/aDzmsnmxsy — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) April 20, 2025

