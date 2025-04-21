SCOTUS’s Deportation Halt Endangers the Plan to Save America

The Supreme Court temporarily halted the Trump administration’s efforts to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport members of a violent prison gang early Saturday morning.

The ACLU sued to keep two planeloads of reported Tren de Aragua gang members from being sent to the prison in El Salvador.

The Court overstepped all precedent, ignored all lower courts, and issued the order in the middle of the night.

The Court could order an intense due process procedure that would make it impossible to deport the tens of millions of unvetted illegal aliens who Democrats allowed into the country. That would be the end of President Trump’s plan to deport the criminal aliens at the rate they need to be deported. He has so little time.

It is possible that SCOTUS will not issue a demand for an intense process, but no matter what they do, it will slow or halt deportations as the leftist lower court judges continue to rule the nation.

When the January 6 defendants were denied due process, no one cared.

Some Republicans Are Not Helping

It hasn’t been helpful to have Senator Murkowski call for President Trump’s resignation over the so-called damage he has done. She said nothing when Democrats flooded the country with unvetted people from all over the world. Murkowski was silent as tariffs continued to send US manufacturing overseas, and our budget deficit rose $7 trillion under Joe Biden.

Senator John Kennedy’s remarks to the corrupt NBC “News” network didn’t help. He said they won’t “admit their mistake,” although they have.

“Look, this was a screw-up in my opinion,” the Louisiana Republican said during an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on April 20. “The administration won’t admit it. But this was a screw-up.”

“And I understand why the administration has bowed up and won’t admit it’s a mistake,” he added. “Because if they do, they’ll have their throats torn out. But it was a screw-up.”

Kennedy also defended top Trump officials, saying that he does not believe the wrongful deportation reflects his administration’s overall record.

“I don’t see any pattern here,” Kennedy said. “I’ve been listening to my Democratic friends say for, I don’t know, since God was a child, that Trump is a threat to democracy. I don’t see any pattern here. I see a screw-up.”

Actually, some of us would disagree that it was a mistake.

Trey Gowdy on Fox News was one of the first to rip into President Trump.

President Trump has also suggested sending the worst US criminals to CECOT. I don’t think that’s appropriate.

Background

President Donald Trump issued several executive orders to address illegal immigration and border security upon taking office Jan. 20, including designating Mexican drug cartels, the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), and the El Salvadoran prison gang MS-13 as foreign terrorist organizations. Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to speed up the deportation of Tren de Aragua (TdA) and MS-13 gang members on March 15.

Judge Boasberg issued a March 15 injunction ordering the Trump administration to turn two planes carrying members of TdA to El Salvador around. Boasberg has since threatened to hold the Trump administration in contempt of court for not turning the planes around. He has since admitted he could not issue a nationwide order to stop Tren de Aragua planes to CECOT, although he was sympathetic to the ACLU’s lawsuit.

Boasberg issued a contempt order, and the Supreme Court put a hold on it in response to the White House’s appeal.

Boasberg is a friend of Justice Roberts.

When Biden boasted of violating the Supreme Court’s order on college loan “forgiveness,” the Court did nothing. Obama’s DACA and DAPA were found to be unconstitutional, and the Court allowed them to continue. Texas tried to seal the border, and the Court sided with the radical left. The free speech case went down, and Coney-Barrett sided with the censorship regime. We could go on.

