Portland Officer Punished for Saying He’d Shoot at Someone Trying to Run Him Over

A Portland Police officer has been punished through reassignment after Mayor Keith Wilson and Chief CryBobby Day were made aware of the officer saying that he would have shot Renee Good “if she drove a car at me, yes.” He was confronted by a communist TikToker with a camera shoved in his face during the far-left riot outside ICE, Andy Ngo noted.
The Story
While the unidentified officer did not say if he’d seen the video of Renee Nicole Good’s killing, he said he would have shot “if she drove a car at me, yes.” City officials have condemned his statements.
A Portland police officer has been reassigned after he was captured on film Friday appearing to agree with the tactics used by federal officers when they fatally shot a Minnesota woman last week. Portland Police Chief Bob Day confirmed this decision in a statement to OPB Sunday morning.
In a video posted to TikTok Saturday morning, an unidentified officer is heard telling someone that “sometimes criminals get shot if they threaten a cop.” Text overlaying the video notes it was filmed on Friday night, outside of Portland’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.
In other words, the Portland Police can’t shoot back if someone tries to run them over.
The mayor released a statement suggesting he supports those who engage in criminal obstruction and confrontational behavior with federal agents, after two Tren de Aragua (TdA) terrorists appeared to have tried to run over border patrol. The mayor called the TdA “victims” for being shot.
He said they want peace, and they want peace by keeping criminals protected. It’s madness.
