Hundreds of Iranians Shot in the Head, 10K Arrested to Be Executed

Iranian authorities have mercilessly slaughtered more than 500 people in a ruthless crackdown on the nationwide anti-regime uprising — in what human rights groups have warned is a state-sponsored “massacre” in progress.

They are shooting them down in the streets.

Disturbing images show body bags piling up in Tehran, prompting former top military officials to urge President Trump to take decisive action.

At least 496 protesters have been killed in the two weeks of unrest that has engulfed the oppressive theocracy, according to alarming estimates released Sunday from US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA).

In addition, 48 security personnel have lost their lives, and more than 10,600 people have been arrested, the rights group said.

Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane warned Sunday that many of those jailed would likely be executed, the New York Post reported.

More Than 10,600 Arrested; Shooting People in the Head & Neck

Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA), a US-based group, said it had verified the deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, with more than 10,600 people arrested. The Telegraph was unable to verify the figures independently. It puts the series of protests, now entering their third week, on course to be the bloodiest since 2019. Because of suppression of the media and Iran’s internet blackout, the figure is likely to be an underestimate, as anecdotal reports come in of hospitals overwhelmed with seriously wounded protesters shot by regime forces….

Doctors reported an increasing trend of protesters being shot in the head and neck, often at close range. The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Sunday that unverified reports suggested more than 2,000 people may have been killed. It denounced the regime’s sweeping crackdown as a “mass killing” and a “major international crime against the people of Iran”.

“I barely managed to get temporary access to the internet amidst the chaos. [Starlink]

Here, it’s truly hell. For us, it smells of victory, and for them, it reeks of the stench of overthrow, and they know it too.

Without exaggeration, this is what I’ve seen with my own eyes.

The videos you see, which barely make it through, might only be 20% of the reality at best. It’s impossible to show the entire population.

The crowd is in the millions and astonishingly coordinated.

This morning, I went to the grocery store to buy a few things for home and asked how long they’d be open. They said 3 PM. “If we don’t close, it’s a betrayal”

Here, everyone is talking about the Shah. Everyone is brimming with energy. Let it reach the Shah’s ears that since he said he’s preparing to return to Iran, the people have gained momentous energy.

No one says anymore ‘if it happens…’ Everyone knows it’s over. They’re fighting with all their might just to make it happen sooner.

I say it again: In these past few nights, I haven’t heard any slogan other than “Pahlavi will return”, “long live the Shah”, and “death to Khamenei”. Everyone wants the Shah, don’t let anyone claim that the people want anyone but the Shah!

The people have such unity as if they’ve been practicing for this time period for decades. If it was possible to show everything, you’d be witnessing by far the most magnificent revolution in history. I swear on this soil that I’m not exaggerating.

Tell the people abroad that we’ve seen your gatherings and we’re proud of you. Tell them we kiss your hands. Tell them we know your hearts are with us, and know that our hearts are with you too. Tell them that the great work you’re doing is no less than the battlefield we’re on.

The revolution is a team project, and each of us must properly fulfill our duties. Without you, we won’t win, so hold your heads high and keep going.

Victory for Iran and the world is just around the corner.

See you soon”.

Reza Pahlavi

Reza Pahlavi is the son of the last Shah, but he’s become the leader and rallying point. Crowds are chanting “Pahlavi will return,” “long live the Shah,” and “death to Khamenei.”

After directing the people of Iran to continue their courageous efforts, he says:

We stand on the threshold of reclaiming our beloved Iran from the Islamic Republic. Khamenei and his regime have already suffered several heavy blows at your hands, and we must not allow them a moment to recover.

The regime faces a severe shortage of forces of repression; the increase in gunfire against the people is not a sign of strength, but of fear—fear of collapse and an accelerated downfall.

We will not allow these criminals to spill any more of our young people’s blood. We will not give them that chance. We will not retreat. Iran’s freedom is near. The blood shed by Iran’s immortal sons and daughters guides our path toward victory. We are not alone.

International support will soon arrive. Standby for my next messages. Very soon, we will reclaim our beloved Iran back from the Islamic Republic, and celebrations of freedom and victory will fill every corner of our country.

Trump’s Briefing on Iran

The Wall Street Journal reports that The president’s planned meeting with senior administration officials will be a discussion about the next steps, which could include boosting anti-government sources online, deploying secretive cyber weapons against Iranian military and civilian sites, placing more sanctions on the regime, and military strikes, the officials said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine are expected to attend the Tuesday meeting, the officials said.

Trump isn’t expected to make a final decision at the meeting as the deliberations are at an early stage, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Also included in the American target bank are kinetic strikes against military objectives, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities, and bases of the Basij, the militia forces involved in suppressing the protests.

he most significant lever, however, is economic. The US is planning to impose additional sanctions on Iran beyond those already in place on oil exports and military components. The goal is to reduce maritime and air trade with Iran to an absolute minimum, especially exports from the country, to entirely paralyze Iran’s economy. reports Israel Hayom.

