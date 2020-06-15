Portland officials allow Antifa to take over the streets

For 17 days, the rioters/protesters of Antifa have shut down traffic in Portland. The police are made to stand down. Antifa periodically mobs innocent drivers. This is in a major United States city.

This is a blue, blue city. And this is what Democrats can do for us.

BLM protesters shut down traffic for the 17th straight day in Portland. As usual, police stayed away. Yesterday, rioters violently mobbed a driver on SE Powell Blvd. Police are asking for more info. Video: Brady Prigg https://t.co/CqxeTCtQVs #antifa pic.twitter.com/ZiEFIn8Ahd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2020

THEY LEAVE BUILDINGS UNPROTECTED

The Justice Center was looted and set on fire. So, the city put up a security barrier. But it’s not politically correct, so they’re taking the barrier down. This is how crazy Portland leadership is.

After the Justice Center was looted & set on fire by BLM/antifa rioters, the city put up a security barrier. It has become a nightly flashpoint. Today @PortlandPolice announced they’re removing the barrier because it became “a symbol of divide between the police & the community.” — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 15, 2020

THE PURGE CONTINUES UNABATED

The Maoist purge also continues throughout the nation without any resistance in the blue cities, especially Portland. No officials are calling for the criminals to be found and brought to justice. They plan to destroy our history, our art, and our culture.

Jefferson High School was the beginning point for a Sunday march organized by Rose City Justice to protest police violence and the killing of George Floyd. They say they will take back each school, one school at a time.

The statue of Thomas Jefferson outside Jefferson High School was later toppled. They did take back that school for communists.

On Saturday, protesters at the University of Oregon tore down two statues of pioneers that had been likened to celebrations of white supremacy. That, of course, is nuts.

As usual, no police officers anywhere. This gives us an idea of life without police.

The goal for some is to hate white people so they are no longer able to lead or ever succeed.

Media: Man, white people suck pic.twitter.com/dGCu5bNE9I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 13, 2020