Omar can’t tell us what we do once the police department is ‘dismantled’

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Rep. Ilhan Omar says the police department is rotten to the core and must be dismantled, but what happens after that has her asea. She has no answers.

Seven officers resigned the other day and a lot more are getting ready to get out. It will be unsafe for them if they do their job and if they don’t.

Omar’s also wrong when she says the police department is “rotten to the root.”

The Minnesota GOP believes they can block most police overhaul initiatives. They also plan to block the dismantling of the police department.

Watch Omar:

