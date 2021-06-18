Entire Portland riot squad quits after officer indicted for striking ‘photographer’



















Portland’s riot squad resigned in protest after one of their colleagues was indicted for striking an ‘activist photographer’ named Teri Jacobs who they claim was actually part of the riots last August.

Daily Mail reports that their 50-person riot squad resigned from the squad, not the department, in protest Wednesday in solidarity with one of their colleagues indicted for striking a photographer they claim was a rioter.

“Unfortunately, this decorated public servant has been caught in the crossfire of agenda-driven city leaders and a politicized criminal justice system,” the Portland Police Association said in a statement Tuesday.

Video of the incident was shared on social media, in which Budworth appears to push the photographer, who has been identified as Jacobs, an activist, and then striking her in the head with his baton.

Jacobs says she was attacked despite carrying a press card [How would he know that]. She was not charged with any crime and received a $50,000 settlement from the City of Portland as a result of the baton strike.

Cops insist she was part of a riot that set the government building alight with a petrol bomb.

Antifa and BLM often dress up as nurses, security, photographers, reporters to escape scrutiny.

The police union describes the incident with Jacobs:

Under the cover of darkness, a group of 200 demonstrators, many equipped with tactical helmets, faces covered, and armed with a variety of weapons, sparked a night of violence. Multiple dumpsters were set on fire, buildings were defaced, and windows were broken. the Portland Police Association said, giving its version of the events of Aug. 18 when the assault allegedly occurred.

Eventually, the event escalated and was declared a riot.

After nearly 75 consecutive nights of violence, destruction, and mayhem, a small group of RRT (Rapid Response Team) officers—including Officer Budworth—were again tasked with dealing with the riot,’ the description continued. Per PPB Command Staff orders, RRT officers cleared the rioters from the area to allow the Fire Bureau to extinguish the blaze. But the rioters were not satisfied.

RRT was again deployed to disperse the crowd and prevent any further violence and criminal activity. A confrontation then ensued. As RRT officers worked to clear the rioting crowd, Officer Budworth was forcefully knocked to the ground. The crowd grew even more aggressive, prompting other RRT officers to deploy pepper spray and less lethal munitions to try and break up the riot.

The union said an officer then attempted to arrest one of the rioters, when others began to interfere.

The union further alleged in its statement that Budworth was “forcefully knocked to the ground” during a skirmish between riot cops and protesters, and that he was acting in accordance with his training by wielding his baton “in response to the active aggression.”

“As Officer Budworth cleared Ms. Jacobs from the area to stop her criminal activity, Ms. Jacobs fell to the ground,” the PPA wrote. “Reasonably believing that she was getting back up to reengage in her unlawful activities, Officer Budworth employed one last baton push to try and keep her on the ground, which accidentally struck Ms. Jacobs in the head. The location of Officer Budworth’s last baton push was accidental, not criminal. He faced a violent and chaotic, rapidly evolving situation, and he used the lowest level of baton force—a push, not a strike or a jab—to remove Ms. Jacobs from the area.”

Reasonably believing that she was getting back up to re-engage in her unlawful activities, Officer Budworth employed one last baton push to try and keep her on the ground, which accidentally struck Ms. Jacobs in the head.

Apparently, if protesters/rioters run away, you can’t chase them. This was the riot where the communists set fire to the Multnomah County office building.

It is critical to mention that the bureau found the baton strike in question was “not intentional” and therefore not considered lethal force, while the Independent Police Review office viewed the strike as a “push,” WCAX News reports.

He was breaking up a riot.

THE SCENE ON AUGUST 18 2020

Police declared a riot in Southeast Portland after at least 200 people marched to the Multnomah County Building, threw rocks through windows, and started a fire inside the office for the 82nd night of protests in the city.

After marching from Colonel Summers Park on SE Belmont Street to the county building on SE Hawthorne and Grand, the group started lighting dumpster fires and throwing rocks through the building’s windows. By about 10:20 p.m., flames were running up curtains hanging near cubicles inside of the building after protesters threw lit newspapers through the broken windows.

Minutes later, Portland police arrived at the scene and declared a riot. Officers pushed people out of the street and sprayed pepper spray in an effort to disperse the crowd. Police say no tear gas was used overnight.

It was the 82nd night of violent riots by BLM and Antifa. Rioters are called demonstrators and rarely have to answer for their actions.

