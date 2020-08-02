Portland’s ‘peaceful protesters’ burn the bibles

Portland’s “peaceful protesters” are burning the bibles as they grow weary of not being able to burn the courthouse down — temporarily. This is reminiscent of Germany in 1933. It is what the Nazis did — they burned the books to destroy the culture and replace it with national socialism. In the clip below, they are burning bibles – no difference. Can people now see who these people are and what they are about?

What does this have to do with police brutality and George Floyd?

Ian Cheong said, “Do not be under the illusion that these protests and riots are anything but an attempt to dismantle all of Western Civilization and upend centuries of tradition and freedom of religion.”

The Christian Bible is the foundation of our individual freedoms here in the United States, especially as defined in the 1st Amendment.

Left-wing activists bring a stack of Bibles to burn in front of the federal courthouse in Portland. pic.twitter.com/lYWY0x8n8P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2020

They are modern-day Nazis. Just like the Germans.