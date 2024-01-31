Prepare for a Guilty Verdict in the Engoron-James Trial

Judge Engoron is going to find Donald Trump and his organization guilty of fraud and will likely attempt to shut down Donald Trump’s business. That’s a prediction, and I hope it’s wrong. This is a ridiculous case with an invented crime.

There were no victims, but that doesn’t matter to this crew. This would set a terrible precedent; every real estate CEO in Manhattan could lose their business.

The Monitor of Trump’s organization will say she found some issues of timeliness and incompleteness in forms. She claims she found a lack of transparency at times. The Monitor, retired federal Judge Jones, said some things were inaccurate or inconsistent. There were some errors. Her other complaint is she didn’t get some tax and financial disclosures quickly.

Jones will also say they are doing everything she wanted. She will say they will continue to make mistakes. Jones is getting millions of dollars and wants to keep monitoring – drifting for Donald Trump’s money.

Jones already collected $2.6 million from Trump, and according to Trump’s lawyers, the Monitor proved there is no evidence backing up AG Letitia James’s case. In fact, the Monitor has made a lot of mistakes. Her disclosures include irrelevant clerical errors.

Watch:

Trump’s defense team slammed a new report from Judge Engoron’s Financial Monitor, claiming the “monitor” is not conducting an unbiased inquiry into the Trump Org., but is instead grifting millions of dollars in fees through the legal process. pic.twitter.com/Zo2ttvx5rB — Robert Gouveia Esq. (@RobGouveiaEsq) January 30, 2024

Related