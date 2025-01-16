President Donald Trump’s Official Portraits

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery will install a photograph of President-elect Donald J. Trump from Jan. 13 through Feb. 11, 2025, to coincide with the 60th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. The photograph, taken in 2019 by photographer Pari Dukovic while on assignment for Time magazine, depicts Trump seated at the Resolute Desk, which, with a few exceptions, has been in the Oval Office since 1880. The portrait will be displayed on the museum’s first floor, adjacent to the “Recent Acquisitions” exhibition.

They aren’t using the one he chose for his Inaugural program

President Donald Trump’s official inauguration photo is similar to his mugshot.

What do you think of the two portraits?

President Trump’s Inaugural Performers:

– Carrie Underwood

– Kid Rock

– Jason Aldean

– The Village People (!!)

– Billy Ray Cyrus

– Christopher Macchio

– Lee Greenwood

Performing at President Trump’s epic inauguration in 6 days: Carrie Underwood, The Village People, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, and Rascal Flatts. Butler, Pennsylvania first responders will also be there, as will the MAGA garbage truck. pic.twitter.com/E0EAGbeusV — Eddie (@Eddies_X) January 14, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email