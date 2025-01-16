Good News! Mike Turner Fired as Chair of the Intel Committee

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Mike Turner is no longer Chair of the Intelligence Committee at the request of Donald Trump. He is too close to the intelligence community and has been rabid about the war in Ukraine and NATO as a war machine.

Turner wouldn’t censure Adam Schiff and killed a motion to drop FISA 702. One of the worst things he did was refuse to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas after he violated federal immigration law recklessly and lied to Congress under oath. Turner was also one of the 13 Republicans who voted for the Democrat gun control bill.


