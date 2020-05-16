President puts pressure on Mitch to speak out on Russia-Trump hoaxers

President Trump retweeted three tweets from Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist. Davis believes the Russia-Trump hoax was meant to cover up the corruption by James Comey and others in the DOJ/FBI.

Davis wrote, “The Mueller probe was launched not to find wrongdoing from the Trump administration, but to cover up wrongdoing by Mueller’s colleagues, by his protege James Comey, by the corrupt Obama administration Department of Justice,” said The Federalist’s Sean Davis on a new episode of Fox Nation’s “Witch Hunt.”

He linked to a Fox article remarking that the former FBI director knew almost immediately after his appointment in May 2017 that there was no credible evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government.

“Bob Mueller knew the day that he walked in the door there was no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russians,” said Rep. Devin Nunes R-Calif., the ranking Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, in a Fox News interview in May 2019.

“We looked at all the intelligence,” continued Nunes in reference to the House Intelligence Committee’s own investigation. “There’s zero evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russians — period,” he said.

Davis’ assumption could be true. Many thought that was what was going on when the probe was first announced.

Hemingway wants Mitch McConnell to start speaking out and President Trump repeated her comments and linked to her article.

Republicans will lose the Senate if they don’t start telling Americans what happened. The media is lying to Americans and that will be the impression they have if Republicans don’t join together and start explaining, telling Americans the truth.

As of this afternoon, Mitch is still mum.

This is true. I say it all the time. The Republicans must play by the same rules, or die! Wow Mollie, you are good. https://t.co/CThwiLRn9F — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

Mitch, I love you, but this is 100% true. Time is running out. Get tough and move quickly, or it will be too late. The Dems are vicious, but got caught. They MUST pay a big price for what they have done to our Country. Don’t let them get away with this! @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/PplfqTJdHc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020