Veteran’s cemetery won’t allow Boy Scouts to place flags on graves

The Boy Scouts had to cancel their Memorial Day event during which they place American flags on the graves of the veterans in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetary. During the annual event, thousands of scouts plant American flags at the gravesites of more than 100,000 veterans, KSDk reports.

The Boy Scouts were forced to cancel this year’s event after the cemetery nixed it. The Jewish War Veterans also has canceled its Good Turn event to place flags on the graves of war veterans at St. Louis area Jewish cemeteries.

The nonsensical reason is they couldn’t promise adequate social distancing. The boy scouts can’t be told to social distance?

This would have been the 70th year the Scouts honored war veterans.

Jefferson Barracks canceled the event, NOT the boy scouts.

The cemetery says families may still place flags on individual graves.

Also, the St. Louis chapter of the Jewish War Veterans canceled its annual plans to place flags on the graves of veterans at local Jewish cemeteries.

Is St. Louis still in the USA?