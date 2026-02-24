President Remembers Angel Families; CNN, MS Now Prefer Abrego

President Donald Trump held a remembrance ceremony for “angel families” at the White House, honoring families of victims killed by illegal migrants.

The ceremony was centered on Laken Riley’s death and renewed calls for stricter immigration enforcement.

Trump signed a proclamation designating February 22 as “National Angel Family Day,” a day of remembrance for victims and their grieving loved ones.

The event was attended by families of victims, including those who lost loved ones to crimes committed by undocumented migrants.

CNN and MSNBC/MSNow wouldn’t air it, but any lowlife, like Abrego Garcia, gets endless sympathetic coverage. They don’t care about these suffering families.

You really can’t hate the media enough. They will always choose a wife-beating MS-13 criminal over victims, real victims.