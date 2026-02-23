Teeny Audience at the Never Trump ‘Principles First’ Summit

The Never Trumper fake Republicans met for their 6th annual fake conservative First Principles Summit to an eensy audience in a large venue. The media saw fit to announce that the so-called conservatives, who have spent the last six years working with the far left, claim 25% of Republicans no longer support President Trump.

Only 750 attended. When you get done with speakers, friends and relatives, media, and Democrats, who’s left?

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded to the summit’s criticisms, labeling the attendees as “a bunch of deranged has-been politicians.” She indicated that the event would attract little attention beyond the media.

That is an apt description.

The Associated Press wrote about comments during the meeting:

A former congressman described the president’s party as an “authoritarian-embracing cult.” A prominent conservative writer said Trumpism is an “existential threat.” And a retired Army general, his voice shaking with emotion, cited post-Nazi Germany as a roadmap for the nation’s post-Trump recovery.

It’s unclear how many people are listening.

Actually, it is clear that very few are listening. They filled up 750 seats in a venue that seats thousands.

‘Principles First’ includes people like Michael Steele, George Conway, Chris Christie, Bill Kristol, Liz Cheney, Mike Pence, and Adam Kinzinger. They are the worst of fake Republicans. Kinzinger and Cheney were on the January 6th Select Committee. It was run like a Star Chamber.

They are political exiles and mark the end of RINO leadership in the Republican Party, except for remnants in the Senate.

They were allegedly “seething” at the half-empty summit. Maybe they should look inward, but they won’t. They’ll blame Trump.

Americans are done with them; they just don’t know it.

George Conway is a good example of how deranged these people are. They have TDS. Why would anyone give George Conway a platform?