President responds to AG Barr’s criticisms

The White House commented today in response to Attorney General Bill Barr’s criticism during an interview with ABC News.

The AG said the President never asked the Department to do anything but his tweets are making his job impossible.

Barr said, “Public statements and tweets made about the department, about our people in the department, our men and women, about cases pending in the department, and about judges before whom we have cases, make it impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors in the department that we’re doing our work with integrity.”

“I am responsible for everything that happens in the department. But the thing I have the most responsibility for are the issues that are brought to me for decision and I will make those decisions based on what I think is the right thing to do, and I’m not going to be bullied, or influenced by anybody and I said at the whether it’s Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president,” Barr continued. “I’m going to do what I think is right and I cannot do my job here at the department with constant background commentary that undercuts me.”

The comments came after President Trump tweeted several times about the Roger Stone case.

The White House responded calmly.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisholm said, “The President wasn’t bothered by the comments..he has the right, just like any American citizen, to publicly offer his opinions. #POTUS uses social media very effectively to fight for the American people…(and) has full faith and confidence in AG Barr.”

On Wednesday, President Trump even congratulated AG Barr for handling the situation.

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020