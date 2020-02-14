Durham’s looking into possible nefarious motives in Russia collusion hoax

U.S. Attorney John Durham is reportedly investigating to determine if Obama administration officials hid or manipulated evidence about what they knew about Russia’s election interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

The New York Times reported that Mr. Durham may have come to view with suspicion several clashes between analysts at different intel agencies over who could see each other’s highly sensitive secrets.

“Mr. Durham appears to be pursuing a theory that the C.I.A., under its former director John O. Brennan, had a preconceived notion about Russia or was trying to get to a particular result — and was nefariously trying to keep other agencies from seeing the full picture lest they interfere with that goal,” the Times reports, for what their reporting is worth.

Durham has a long track record of investigating law enforcement and intelligence agencies under Democrat and Republican administrations and is reputable.

He is also looking at how the intel community came up with its judgments about Russia sowing discord in an attempt to help Trump, not Hillary in the 2016 election.

Mr. Durham appears to be pursuing a theory that the C.I.A., under its former director John O. Brennan, had a preconceived notion about Russia or was trying to get to a particular result. The NY Times sources believe he thinks people were illicitly keeping other agencies from seeing the full picture to pursue their goal.

The deep state doesn’t like to be questioned.

The Attorney General made clear that he has to look into the origins of this collusion probe since no one adequately answered his questions.

These same officials from the FBI and NSA told Durham such an interpretation is wrong. We have no idea who these officials are. They could well be Obama-tied officials. Obama appointed a lot of people whose jobs he then converted into career jobs.

IT’S ‘DANGEROUS’ AND ‘SILLY’?

The former CIA director and perjurer John Brennan said the questioning is “dangerous” and “silly.”

“It’s kind of silly,” Mr. Brennan, a former commie, possibly current commie, said. “Is there a criminal investigation now on analytic judgments and the activities of C.I.A. in terms of trying to protect our national security? I’m certainly willing to talk to Mr. Durham or anybody else who has any questions about what we did during this period of 2016.”

But, Mr. Brennan added, “It clearly, I think, is another indication that Donald Trump is using the Department of Justice to go after his enemies any way he can.”

It clearly is not. It’s a probe to find out how the Russia-Trump collusion hoax began. Brennan doesn’t like to be questioned.

Brennan is silly and fairly dangerous. he has lied under oath and is extremely angry and vicious.