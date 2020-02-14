President responds to Barr but Obama got a pass when he interfered

Attorney General Barr said during an ABC News interview this week that the President never asked him to do anything, however, he is very frustrated with the tweeting.

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” adding that such statements “about the department, about people in the department, our men and women here, about cases pending here, and about judges before whom we have cases, make it impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors and the department that we’re doing our work with integrity.”

Trump tweeted a response:

“’The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.’ A.G. Barr[.] This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!”

“The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.” A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

The White House responded to Barr’s comments on Thursday as well, saying, “The President wasn’t bothered by the comments at all and he has the right, just like any American citizen, to publicly offer his opinions.”

That is true, but sometimes it’s better not to. Maybe this was one of those times, I can’t say.

WHAT IS ANNOYING

There are a couple of things that are annoying about this although we understand why the Attorney General is frustrated.

First of all, the problem isn’t the President’s tweets. It’s the way the media exaggerates and exploits them. Stone is his friend and the sentencing recommendation is absurd. It was also the work of Mueller prosecutors. I can understand the President’s response.

Secondly, another annoyance is the fact that Barack and his wife interfered in cases and nothing was said. Then-president Obama said the police acted stupidly when a black professor became hysterical and got himself arrested.

Barack also forced his opinion on the handling of the Hillary Clinton case and the FBI did exactly what he called for in that situation.

When he wasn’t interfering, he was overreaching and 13 times, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned his unconstitutional decisions.

Allegedly, Michelle Obama’s top aide interfered in the Jussie Smollett case.

Presidents shouldn’t interfere in court cases, period, but let’s be fair about it.