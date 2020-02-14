Dem perjurer Andrew McCabe will not face criminal charges

Unlike General Flynn and Roger Stone, former FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe, who “lacked candor” according to the DOJ Inspector General’s report — when questioned about leaking to the media — will not face criminal charges.
According to Politico, McCabe’s lawyers were told last September to prepare for an indictment on charges over the inaccurate statements he made to FBI investigators about his actions during the 2016 election.
However, nothing ever happened. People thought the grand jury rejected the charges. Perhaps it has something to do with the attorney involved, Jessie Liu, whose nomination to a key Treasury position was just pulled by the President. She did recommend bringing charges against him for lying.
The prosecutors have said nothing in the case until today. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. sent McCabe’s lawyers a letter saying, “We consider the matter closed.”
Two-tier justice system?
Incredible, if you are connected to Deep State or the Left, you can do anything without being charged.
This has me doubting the efficacy of AG Barr. Justice only applies for those not in Government. Apparently a “Government Job” allows a person to commit whatever they desire with no repercussions. The only entity that could correct these issues, namely Congress, are just as feckless and the DOJ / FBI. We, the public, are left with no recourse, and there isn’t enough public outrage to make any changes. No wonder people just don’t give a damn anymore.
The derp state looks out for its true believers. Remember some comrades are a little more equal than others.
HHMMM its interesting back in October McCabe withdrew his lawsuit against the Department of Justice, now he ‘s off the hook?????