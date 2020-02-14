Dem perjurer Andrew McCabe will not face criminal charges

Unlike General Flynn and Roger Stone, former FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe, who “lacked candor” according to the DOJ Inspector General’s report — when questioned about leaking to the media — will not face criminal charges.

According to Politico, McCabe’s lawyers were told last September to prepare for an indictment on charges over the inaccurate statements he made to FBI investigators about his actions during the 2016 election.

However, nothing ever happened. People thought the grand jury rejected the charges. Perhaps it has something to do with the attorney involved, Jessie Liu, whose nomination to a key Treasury position was just pulled by the President. She did recommend bringing charges against him for lying.

The prosecutors have said nothing in the case until today. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. sent McCabe’s lawyers a letter saying, “We consider the matter closed.”

Two-tier justice system?