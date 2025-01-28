President Sent a Plane to San Diego to Pick Up His Criminals

In an unheard-of move, Colombian President Petro picked up his nationals in San Diego. There was quite a kerfuffle this past weekend when Petro ordered two US planes carrying primarily Colombian criminals turned back to the US.

President Trump immediately ordered a 25% tariff on his goods, soon to be followed by 50% tariffs. He also banned visas.

Petro made some noise about leveling tariffs on us. Democrats, supporting the communist Colombian, started screaming on social media and in legacy media about the loss of coffee and flowers. In any case, it worked.

Petro originally said migrants must be treated with respect.

Yesterday, he picked them up in San Diego and has agreed to Trump’s terms.

This is a message to all the countries who refuse to take their people back. There is nothing wrong with asking countries to take their people here illegally back home. China and Mexico have agreed.

Trump has dropped the tariff threat for now, but the visa ban remains until he sees it working.

Watch:

