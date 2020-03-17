President silences reporters on term ‘Chinese Virus’

President Trump has doubled down on using the phrase, ‘Chinese Virus,’ and he explained Monday why he was doing it. He was sticking up for the U.S. military after China accused the military of bringing the virus to China. The communist propaganda is outrageous.

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

A reporter asked the President about using the term.

The President responded, “Well, China was putting out information that was false, that our military gave this to them. It was false. And rather than having an argument I said I have to call it where it came from. It did come from China. So I think it’s a very accurate term. But no I didn’t appreciate the fact that China was saying that our military gave it to them. Our military did not give it to anybody.”

He’s patriotic which is more than I can say for some of these Twitterati who attack him viciously as a racist. They are probably the MoveOn-Soros people.

Watch:

The Chinese Virus! TRUMP: I Did Not Appreciate the Fact that China Was Saying “Our Military Gave It to Them” pic.twitter.com/07iehuhDcO — ACT for America (@ACTforAmerica) March 17, 2020