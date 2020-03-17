Joe Biden Lied During the Debate to Damage the President

During last week’s debate, Joe Biden lied several times and not once was he called on it by the moderators. Nor did they ask him about his other lies, one recently in which he said he was arrested in South Africa. He gets a complete pass from the so-called press.

He falsely claimed the President called the coronavirus a hoax. That claim has been widely debunked. The President called the Democratic politicization of it a hoax.

Biden also released an ad manipulating the President’s words to say “coronavirus, this is their new hoax.” The President never said that. The Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for deliberately misleading people on this, yet Twitter is still refusing to do anything about it.

The presidential hopeful also claimed that the President rejected test kits from the World Health Organization. That has been debunked as a blatant lie. PolitiFact writes, “The WHO never offered to sell test kits to the U.S.”

“The World Health Organization offered the testing kits that they had available and to give it to us now,” Biden proclaimed.” “We refused it. We didn’t want to buy them,” the Democratic front-runner claimed.

Some pointed to a German test, but that was developed concurrently with the U.S. test.

Biden’s claim was debunked twice. First, during a March 7, 2020, press briefing, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn made clear that there was no World Health Organization (WHO) “testing kits.”

“We’ve seen reports about a WHO test, and that WHO is distributing a diagnostic test to countries,” he said. “And I want to be really clear about this. We’ve been in constant contact with WHO. The WHO does not have its own test that it is distributing globally. It has only posted on its website protocols from some test developers, including our own CDC.”

During the question and answer period that followed, a reporter inquired whether the WHO actually developed a test. “So they don’t actually” develop tests, that is not “their expertise,” Hahn responded. Instead, as Hahn explained, the WHO “act[s] as an information exchange,” and “so if there’s information available regarding a test that’s put on their webpage so that others can, you know, look at that for technical assistance.”

As for the German test that was supposedly available, that wasn’t true either. The German test was developed concurrently with the U.S. test within 14 days of getting the sequence. When they got the test, it was approved the next day.

Azar explained the test was developed in record time and at the same time as Germany.

Last week, Biden claimed President Trump cut investments in global health. The funding wasn’t cut. The 2021 budget includes an increase in the Global Health Security Agenda. He suggested a cut as he was negotiating the budget but it was increased instead.

He also really needs to be investigated if he is going to be in charge of foreign affairs, between his dealings and his son’s with China:

So you’re telling me that Biden would handle China Virus better than Trump? The guy who: – said China travel ban was racist

– said China “not competition/threat”

– Shuttles his son to China on AF2 to get billion$ from the communists

– Let swine flu infected 61 million Americans pic.twitter.com/z9PiM8basr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2020