President tells hack, “Don’t ever talk to the President that way”

The media hacks are very abusive and disrespectful to President Trump, and he has had enough. He let one nasty reporter have it [about 12:26].

“The whole election was a fraud. They have Biden beating Obama in areas that matter in terms of the election in swing states. And yet he’s losing to Obama all over the place. And yet he’s beating Obama in places that mattered in terms of the election. ”

“Look, between you people… Look, don’t talk to me that way… You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the President that way. OK, I’m going to go with another question… Massive fraud has been found. We’re like a third world country. We’re using computers that can be hacked. How many glitches did they find? Oh, a glitch. Oh, gee we had a glitch. 5,000 votes. In all cases, the votes switched to Joe Biden.”

One reporter asked if he’d leave the building. How nasty..

Watch: