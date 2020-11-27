New Netflix film bashes cops for crime they didn’t commit

Netflix will soon release an animated film called “Cops and Robbers” about racial profiling by police based on the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. The only problem is Arbery wasn’t shot by a law enforcement officer.

“Animation and activism unite in this multimedia spoken-word performance that brings awareness to racial profiling, police violence, and other injustices,” is how Netflix has described the upcoming production on its streaming service.

The media just lies and lies to further the hard-left agenda.

The directors said they made the movie “for all the black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves,” according to Variety.

Uh, fine, but the police had nothing to do with it. A random father and son killed Mr. Arbery because they appeared to be bigots who assumed Mr. Arbery was a thief.

In an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, writer Timothy Ware-Hill explained how he developed his concept.

“I took a poem and I decided to jog and recite it to connect it to Ahmaud’s story of a black man just running in his neighborhood, minding his business, and being killed while the poem asks the question ‘how do we get back to a place of innocence?’” he explained.

“How do we get to a place of seeing black people as human beings?” Ware-Hill continued. “Do cops remember being kids when we used to just play together? That’s the last line of the poem that I pose at the end – do you remember that when you were just a human and you weren’t a police officer?”

“It wasn’t black and blue, it was us. And where did that disconnect happen when you joined the force and how can you go back to that humanity that you had growing up as a kid and still wear it with your uniform and still serve and protect all people?” he asked.

Critics hail the ’powerful messaging’ but it is a massive lie meant to enflame emotions against the police.

It is very irresponsible.