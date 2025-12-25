President Trump: 250 New Statues for the Nation’s Anniversary

For the upcoming U.S. Semiquincentennial (America250 in 2026), plans involve major celebrations, including proposed monuments like the “Independence Arch” or “Arc de Trump” for D.C., a major projection show on the Washington Monument starting NYE 2025, and local markers like Wyoming’s “America250!” bronze piece. The big focus is on nationwide events leading to July 4, 2026, with both official commissions and White House initiatives planning grand spectacles.

Two new monuments will be erected, and reportedly there will be 250 new statues.

President Trump has made celebrating America’s 250th anniversary a priority. As part of these celebrations, Trump reinstated two executive orders: Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes and Building the National Garden of American Heroes.

Last week, Rep, Mast introduced the National Garden for America’s 250th Anniversary Act to establish President Trump’s National Garden of American Heroes. This site will honor our history and recognize prominent American founders and generations of trailblazers. America’s past and present is filled with heroes from all walks of life, and this new garden will soon be open to the public to forever remember their contributions.

I would love to see astronauts like Shepherd, Grissom, Aldrin, Armstrong, Sally Ride, or adventurers like Lewis and Clark, Robert Peary, Sacagewea, Chief Sitting Bull, and in science Albert Einstein, or freedom fighters like Frederick Douglass, or a writer like Mark Twain. James Madison and Dwight D. Eiseisenhower are favorites of mine. Who would you like to see memorialized?