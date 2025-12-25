FangFang’s Boyfriend Hits a New Low

FangFang’s boyfriend, Eric Swalwell, took the opportunity of the tragic news that former Rep. Ben Sasse was dying from a terrible cancer to score political points. Swalwell truly is a despicable man. Ensconced in his comment is the suggestion that Sasse might have lived but for Republican cuts.

The truth is that all Democrats do is throw taxpayer dollars at their favorite people without oversight.

“How can someone so good like Ben Sasse be stricken with something so bad like pancreatic cancer? Life’s unfair. Terribly so,” Swalwell said in a statement on X. “But that’s why we can’t allow the proposed 40% cut to cancer funding.”

“2 out of 5 of us will be told one day, ‘I’m sorry. You have cancer.’ Let’s make that not a death sentence, but a chance to live decades more.”

Ugh! Ugh!

He’s such a miserable piece of work.