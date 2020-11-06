President Trump addresses the nation

We might never again have a president who fights for the people against the swamp. And, yes, the swamp exists in a unionized morass of bureaucrats who only think of themselves and have no higher goals.

In their world, there is no God, no free nation, no loyalty, just narcissism, and hedonism.

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process. From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

~ President Donald J. Trump, probably the last American president.

Who thinks this election was legit? Anyone?