Trump tried to save the USA, now they seek revenge

Bloomberg posted a very troubling article. The article states that “federal prosecution of Trump would be political dynamite, and President Joe Biden may choose not to detonate it.” Biden is barely with us on this earth thanks to his mental deficiencies so what they are saying is his handlers will go after Trump. The article added, “But a new administration could decide to revive Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into obstruction of justice by Trump or launch a new probe into the questionable tax deductions the New York Times revealed in a recent investigative report. Trump is also facing an active investigation by the Manhattan district attorney that could result in state criminal charges.”

“Then there are the lawsuits. Famously litigious before he took office, Trump has used the presidency’s powers to swat aside many of the cases brought against him, often deploying the Justice Department to do so. Even now, the government is trying to intervene in a defamation suit brought by a woman he called a liar after she accused him of rape.”

Here are the major legal threats facing Trump, and how a defeat in November would affect them, and it’s the same old assaults: Obstruction of Justice

Campaign Finance Violations

Federal Tax Charges

New York State Tax Charges

Real-Estate Fraud

The Emoluments Cases

Multi-Level Marketing Fraud Suit

E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit [I’ve seen fruitcakes that are saner than she is. She claims, WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, that years ago Trump walked into her dressing room and raped her. That’s so believable — not!]

Summer Zervos’s Defamation Suit [some say she’s a little whore looking for a payout] They found nothing and yet they will continue. What is the character of people who do a thing like this? Why would anyone want to hurt another human being? I blame Hillary Clinton. I watched her destroy the Democrat Party with her virulent character. To save our nation, his reward is to get tormented for the same empty assaults they tormented him with for the past four years. Democrat communists want to make sure another Republican never again tries to stand up for the people. They used the Alinsky approach of making the opponent so despicable that no one would ever vote for him. Now they will seek revenge.