For no reason whatsoever, the very stupid Keir Starmer was going to give away the Island of Chagos. We have a base there, and this was an act of sabotage by our so-called ally.

President Trump, at least temporarily, has blocked the sale.

A Two-Tier EU Membership for Ukraine

Speaking of Greenland, the EU is expanding. They are talking about setting up a two-tier system with a mini-EU membership for Ukraine. They might also admit Moldova.

We are looking toward peace with Russia, and this is the moment they’ve chosen to absorb Russia’s border states.

The EU should be silent about Greenland since all they do is expand; they have been the world’s colonizers.

The EU has been expanding and starting wars for centuries.

Ukraine’s membership, and perhaps others, will be membership-lite. Meanwhile, none of them can defend themselves.

According to the agency, the acceptance of Ukraine and others derives from the concept of reversed membership, which means Ukraine’s political accession to the EU, with the full set of rights to be granted gradually after transitional periods are completed.