The St. Paul Church Invasion Is a Page Out of the 60s New Left Manuals

The idea of radicals invading the church service in St. Paul to terrorize worshippers comes directly from the New Left of the 1960s. It will worsen if the crimes aren’ prosecuted. We won’t get any help to stop it from Governor Walz or Mayor Frey.

Governor Walz issued a very weak response to the intrusion of church services in St. Paul on Sunday. The statement read:

The Governor has repeatedly and unequivocally urged protesters to do so peacefully. While people have a right to speak out, he in no way supports interrupting a place of worship.

Late last year, he warned that ICE would be targeting churches. “I would not put it past this administration to target midnight mass services amongst folks going to worship, because that’s who they are.”

He said ICE was putting people into “concentration camps.”

ICE is a law enforcement agency, just like any other. They are not Gestapo or fake, and criminal aliens are not in concentration camps, as the leftists claim, which the media loves to repeat.

It’s the 1960s Redux

The assault in the church in St. Paul is right out of the radical activist manuals of the 1960s. Leftist agitators such as Saul Alinsky defined these actions.

Albert Mohler states on YouTube:

“Maximum media coverage, maximum impact, maximum disruption.

“And you’ll notice that all the arguments put forward follow a very predictable pattern. The report in the Star Tribune stated, “When activists discovered, and I’m not going to say the man’s name, [he] is a local pastor, they decided to mobilize. They said, “This man is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, masquerading as a pastor.”

“Who said that? Well, Nakima Levy Armstrong [is] “identified as a local attorney, activist, and reverend.” Three strikes. She’s out.

“When you see these kinds of liberal activists identified as a reverend, you just need to know what’s going on here. This is very much out of the playbook of the activism of the political and theological left in the United States, mainline Protestantism, which, by the way, is becoming so feminized that if you look at this article, almost all the liberal pastors mentioned in this are reverends, [and] they are women.

“And that’s what’s happening in these churches and the leadership at every single level.

Joe Rigney calls it a “brazen invasion of a Christian worship gathering [that] demonstrates the lawlessness of the modern left.

Not content to disrupt lawful law enforcement activity, they have now resorted to targeting law enforcement officers, their families, and anyone connected to them, even in a house of worship. And they are breaking the law by invading a church in order to defend those who broke the law by invading our country.”

Joe Rigney is a pastor at Christ Church, which is Pete Hegseth’s church. They have to go through police barricades to attend church. The radicals use bullhorns and harass people as they enter.

“…left-wing activists took things to a whole new level, storming the worship gathering of Cities Church in St. Paul and disrupting the service to such a degree that the pastors were forced to cancel the service. The activists targeted Cities after they discovered that one of their pastors worked for the ICE office in St. Paul.

“The disruption was planned and coordinated, as agitators sat through the first part of the service before standing and chanting accusations at the pastors and members. The agitators proudly filmed and posted themselves screaming at children, harassing churchgoers, and demanding that they denounce ICE and accusing them of being “fake Christians” for not “standing with their Latino and Somali neighbors.”

“The effort was coordinated with Don Lemon, a former anchor at CNN, who livestreamed the entire disruption, comparing it to the Civil Rights Movement…”

The New Left Returns

This did happen in the 1960s and into the 70s. It culminated in student radicals’ bombing occupied buildings and, later, empty buildings. One of the architects of the SDS (Students for a Democratic Society) movement was Bill Ayers and his wife, Bernadine Dohrn. Ayres taught at the university for thirty years. He describes himself as a communist with a small “c.” He helped usher another communist with a small “c” into the presidency.