President Trump Is Speaking at Davos Now

President Trump is speaking at Davos and began by summarizing his successes in his first year. He will discuss how he achieved this economic miracle and his future plans. His purpose in this was to compare his success with the failed direction they are taking.

With a calm manner, he condemned Europe as “unrecognizable” due to the massive invasion and the climate scam.

He noted canceling regulations and tax cuts as the reason for his success. One hundred percent expensing has led to development and made businesses very happy.

Tariffs in the trade deficit are slashed by 77% with no inflation. Steel production is up and doubling. Factory construction is up 41% and will skyrocket. Exports are up $150 billion.

Trump said he is helping Venezuela, and they will make more money than in the past 20 years. After the attack, they said let’s make a deal. The leadership has been good.

Gas will soon be under $2 a gallon.

President Trump approved nuclear plants because they are now much safer. The US is leading the world in AI.

He came back to the green new scam and said they are supposed to make money on energy, not less. He complimented the current chancellor as trying to resolve the problem.

The North Sea is not being used, and they won’t let oil companies drill. They take 92% of the revenues. He added that he wants Europe to do great. In the UK, the costs have gone up 139%.

He took aim at the windmills as too expensive. Stupid people buy them, and they kill the birds, deplete the economies, and damage their national security. China makes the windmills, sells them for a fortune, but doesn’t use them itself. China mostly uses coal.

Europe is destroying itself, and they want them to be strong, but they must change what they are doing.

He expressed deep respect for Greenland and the people. Only the United States can properly defend the region. [Denmark defended Greenland for six hours during World War II, and the US came in and saved the land. The US fought to save Greenland for Denmark and the US. After the war, we gave Greenland back to Denmark, and it was “stupid.”]

He called Greenland “ungrateful,” and we now find ourselves in more danger. It is vast and undefended in the middle of the US, Russia, and China. It wasn’t important when we gave Greenland back. We don’t need it for minerals; we need to protect it. It is part of the North American hemisphere.

In 2019, Denmark said it would spend over $200 million to strengthen Greenland’s defenses, but it only spent 1% of that. He said he said it with great respect for Denmark and its great leaders.

Only the US can defend it.

Trump explained why he put the tariffs on and said the US still has a deficit.

Short clip on Greenland: