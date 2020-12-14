President Trump loses his lawsuit in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

On Monday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out Trump’s election lawsuit challenging 221k ballots. They rejected President Trump’s argument that 221,000 ballots must be disqualified in the Democrat counties of Dane and Milwaukee, Fox News reported.

In a close 4-3 ruling, Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative writing for the majority, said the Trump campaign was “not entitled to the relief it seeks.”

Just like all the other lawsuits, the majority stated that the lawsuit comes too late.

“Our laws allow the challenge flag to be thrown regarding various aspects of election administration,” Hagedorn wrote. “The challenges raised by the Campaign in this case, however, come long after the last play or even the last game; the Campaign is challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began.”

Trump wanted to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

The court ruled that Trump’s challenge to voters who were indefinitely confined was without merit and that the other claims came too late.

Many people claimed they were indefinitely confined because of COV, which allowed them to vote absentee.

Another separate lawsuit was upheld by the Wisconsin Supreme Court today, declaring that state election officials were wrong to say people could use COVID as an excuse to say they are indefinitely confined.

The majority decision also held that if voters falsely claimed they were indefinitely confined, “their ballots would not count.”

That will pertain to future races.